Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

A cold blast has brought snow and ice to towns across the UK as the country faces travel disruption and power cuts on Monday, 15 January.

The Met Office has issued four yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Wales as temperatures drop.

They added that temperatures will be about five to six degrees lower than they usually are at this time of year.

Heavy snow has already hit areas such as Aberdeen, where schools have shut and road closures has slowed down traffic.