Aerial footage shows police at the scene after a double-decker bus overturned in Somerset.

The vehicle was carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers when it crashed on the A39 near Cannington in icy road conditions on Tuesday morning.

Footage shows the overturned bus on the side of the road, which has been taped off, as officers remained close by.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident, with 54 people treated at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.