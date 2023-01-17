Somerset bus crash: Dozens injured after double-decker overturns on icy road

More than 50 people were injured after a double-decker bus overturned in icy conditions near Bridgwater on Tuesday morning, 17 January, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

The incident, which also involved a motorcyclist, took place on the A39 Quantock Road. The vehicle was carrying 70 people, including workers from Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, when it rolled over.

“Fifty-four patients were triaged at the scene, but it’s too soon to confirm if any of these patients have life-threatening injuries,” inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole of Avon and Somerset Police said.

