A South Carolina representative became emotional as he explaining how the state’s foetal abortion law, which he voted for, almost led to serious consequences for a 19-year-old woman.

Republican Neal Collins said that he would not continue to vote for the ban on abortions after a heartbeat is detected after hearing about the woman, who had a 50 per cent chance of losing her uterus and a 10 per cent chance of developing sepsis and dying.

“That weighs on me. I voted for that bill,” Mr Collins said.

