Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:37
South Korea protesters hold ‘Stop the Steal’ banners after arrest warrant issued for impeached president
South Korean pro-Yoon protesters held “Stop the Steal” banners at a rally near the presidential residence on Tuesday, 31 December, after a court approved an arrest warrant for president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law.
The warrant came after the president ignored multiple summons for questioning over charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
Mr Yoon’s lawyers called the warrant and the charges “unlawful”.
“Stop the Steal” is a term made popular by a movement that promotes the false theory, repeated by Donald Trump, that the 2020 US election was stolen.
