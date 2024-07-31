Labour’s MP for Southport has condemned hundreds of far-right thugs who descended on the town on Tuesday, 30 July, in the aftermath of a stabbing attack.

Violence on the town’s streets saw police officers attacked and bricks thrown at a local mosque after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Patrick Hurley praised those who attended a vigil for the victims, describing them as showing the “real Southport.”

“We had hundreds of people descend on Southport intent on causing trouble,” Mr Hurley told Times Radio.