Debris was strewn across the streets of Southport on Wednesday, 30 July, in the aftermath of violent protests the night before.

Police officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during disorder following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after being fatally stabbed.

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League (EDL)” – threw items such as bricks towards a mosque.