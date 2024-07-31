Prime minister shakes hands with Southport stabbing emergency workers

Sir Keir Starmer thanked members of the emergency services who responded to a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday class.

The prime minister met with emergency service bosses and first responders as he visited Southport, Merseyside, on Tuesday (30 July), the day after the attack in which three children were killed and eight other children and two adults were injured.

Sir Keir shook the hands of firefighters and ambulance staff at Southport police station, telling them: “What you did was incredible and I hope you know that, and I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances.”