Bricks and bottles hurled at police in Southport as ugly scenes unfold

Bricks and bottles hurled at police as violent clashes erupted outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday 30 July, after three girls were killed in a knife attack.

Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a separate protest outside a local mosque as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.