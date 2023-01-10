Virgin Orbit plane returns to Cornwall after first UK rocket mission fails

A Virgin Orbit plane has returned to Cornwall after suffering an “anomaly” during the first rocket launch from UK soil.

After taking off, the plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

But the Start Me Up mission - named after the Rolling Stones’ hit - failed to orbit after taking off from Newquay Airport.

“In effect the rocket has not reached the required altitude to maintain its orbit or deploy the satellites and therefore the mission was unsuccessful,” Matt Archer, from the UK Space Agency, said.

