Nasa postpones launch of Artemis 1 rocket after hydrogen leak

Nasa has postponed the launch of Artemis I after a hydrogen leak.

The uncrewed test flight of its colossal new rocket, which should have happened on Sunday (29 August), was to be the first step in a plan to send humans back to the moon fifty years after the Apollo landings.

However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues throughout the day and with Nasa crews unable to fix the engine bleed, the earliest launch window is set for Friday, September 2.

