Moment Spanish authorities seize boat carrying cocaine worth $500 million

This is the moment that Spanish authorities seized a boat carrying $500 million worth of cocaine.

Spanish Customs Surveillance Service, in a joint operation with the Civil Guard and National Police, announced on Thursday, February 15, the successful interception of the smuggling boat south of the Canary Islands.

The officers board the small boat holding the drugs and four crew members, one of which is a well-known Galician drug trafficker.

They apprehend the suspects as an aerial view shows the sheer amount of drugs, roughly 4.35 tonnes, aboard the small boat.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of the United States also provided assistance in the operation.