The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.

A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.

Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.

“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.

