Spring Budget: Jeremy Hunt sets March date for statement

Jeremy Hunt will unveil the Spring Budget on 15 March 2023, the Treasury has announced.

On Monday, 19 December, the chancellor commissioned an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, to be presented alongside the statement.

“This forecast, in addition to the forecast that took place in November 2022, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce at least two forecasts in a financial year, as is required by legislation,” Mr Hunt said in a statement.

The last budget saw Mr Hunt lay out “difficult” decisions intented to ensure a “shallower” recession.

