Sir Keir Starmer joked that Boris Johnson's father was a "tool maker" during his speech at Labour party conference.

Speaking about his "two rocks" in life - family and work - the Labour leader told the crowd that was not from a privileged background before taking a jibe at the prime minister.

"My dad was a toolmaker, although in a way, so was Boris Johnson’s," he said.

While his comment on the PM earned applause from the audience, Mr Starmer also faced heckles as he made his opening remarks.