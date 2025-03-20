Sir Keir Starmer made a rare secret visit to one of Britain's nuclear submarines ahead of a crucial meeting of military figures in the UK to discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine.

The prime minister maintains that Vladimir Putin fears Britain’s nuclear weapons, saying that Trident continues to be a crucial deterrent as Russia resists efforts for peace in Ukraine.

Sir Keir secretly joined submariners returning home to loved ones, boarding the boat as it returned to UK waters in what is known as "a Day Zero." He is the first Prime Minister to do so in more than a decade.