State of the Union: Marjorie Taylor Green attempts to troll Biden with balloon

Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be trying to troll Joe Biden by planning to bring a large balloon to the State of the Union address.

The Georgia Republican shared a video of herself walking around with the white balloon on Tuesday, captioning the post: “It’s just an innocent balloon...#SOTU.”

Ms Greene appeared to be making reference to the Biden administration’s handling of a Chinese “spy” balloon that floated over the US for several days.

Some Republicans have criticised the president for failing to down the balloon quicker.

