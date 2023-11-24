Thieves throw French Bulldogs into van during pet shop burglary

Thieves cruelly throw 12 French bulldogs into a getaway van as they steal from a pet shop in California.

Surveillance footage shows the brazen heist at Top Dog Pet Store on Tuesday, 21 November at roughly 1am.

The large white van pulls up to the store with four masked burglars stepping out and breaking into the store.

They quickly grab the 12 canines and pull away in a matter of minutes.

“They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals,” said Andres Avalos, the owner of the store.