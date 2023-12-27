Drivers face flooded roads and heavy winds as Storm Gerrit hits UK

Several weather warnings have been put in place as Storm Gerrit hits the UK, causing travel disruption for drivers on Wednesday 27 December.

Footage from southern Cornwall shows heavy rain and winds buffeting the coastal region. The Met Office has said they’ve already recorded gusts of wind reaching between 70 and 80mph today.

A video from a section of Scotland’s A9 road shows the rough conditions drivers are facing as roads flood.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that a number of roads across the country have closed as the weather causes severe traffic.