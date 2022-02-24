Severe flooding in Gloucestershire captured by drone as Storm Gladys looms

Drone footage shows severe flooding in Tewkesbury as Storm Gladys looms.

Gale-force winds and heavy snow are expected to hit parts of the UK as hundreds of homes remain flooded following three storms in just four days.

Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland – while two rare severe flood warnings have been issued in the West Midlands.

The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

