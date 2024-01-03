Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Northamptonshire due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.

A flood warning is in place for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and this drone footage shows hundreds of holiday homes submerged in water.

While the severe warning was downgraded on Wednesday (3 January), the Environment Agency said flooding should still be expected in the area over the coming days.

Fire and rescue teams could be seen wading through flood water at the site to evacuate houseboat residents in a rubber dinghy, after a path connecting boats to the shore was submerged.

Robert Britchford, one of several residents evacuated from caravans at the site, estimated that around 2,000 people had to leave their properties on Tuesday afternoon.