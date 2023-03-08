Suella Braverman says new small boats legislation ‘not breaking’ international law

Suella Braverman has insisted that her new small boats legislation does not break international law.

The home secretary told Sky News that she is “very confident” the measures “are in compliance” with obligations.

“We’re not breaking the law, Kay,” she said during her interview with Kay Burley on Wednesday, 8 March.

Braverman said the “status quo is unacceptable,” while Amnesty International says her plans would “amount to an asylum ban.”

The plan would see those arriving illegally on small boats being detained within the first 28 days without bail or judicial review.

