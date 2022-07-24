Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

As traffic begins to clear at Dover, Folkestone and the Eurotunnel have now become known as the “hotspot of holiday hell” with several hours of delays quickly racking up.

“Have made this journey a number of times pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit. No such issues apart from an occasional minor delay,” said 53-year-old Eugene, who was stuck in the car for eight hours with his wife and two children. “A shame that this has occurred.”

The Port of Dover said it had assisted more than 10,800 passengers on their way by mid-morning on Sunday.

