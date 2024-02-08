Sunak announces further police powers to crack down on protests

Rishi Sunak has announced that police now have further powers to crack down on protests, including that those who attempt to hide their identity could face jail.

The Prime Minister stated that several protests since the 7 October attacks in Israel have resulted in “appalling examples of antisemitism, violent intimidation, and the glorification of terrorism.”

As a result, Mr Sunak announced a ban on fireworks and flares that “intimidate communities.” And measures to stop people from climbing on war memorials and stop people from covering their faces to conceal their identity.

The measures will be added to the Criminal Justice Bill currently being considered by parliament.