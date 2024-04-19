Feeling depressed doesn’t mean you can’t work, Sunak says in welfare reform speech

Feeling depressed doesn’t mean you cannot work, Rishi Sunak said as he announced major changes to the UK’s welfare system.

The prime minister repeatedly stressed that the system as it stands is letting people down by not being focused enough on the work they might be able to do.

In a speech in London on Friday (19 April), Mr Sunak said: “If you’re feeling anxious or depressed, then, of course, you should get the support and treatment you need to manage your condition, but that doesn’t mean we should assume you can’t engage in work.”