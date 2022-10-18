Man plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy

A musician played the saxophone as surgeons removed a tumour from his brain at a hospital in Italy.

Doctors at Rome’s Paideia International Hospital operated on a 35-year-old man while he was fully concious during a nine-hour procedure.

The patient playing the instrument was useful to doctors as it allowed them to map different functions of his brain during the operation, Dr Christian Brogna, who led the surgery, told CBS News.

Paideia International Hospital said the patient experienced “tranquility” during the procedure.

