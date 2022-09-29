Woman reunited with life-saving heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on

A woman from Kent has been reunited with the surgeon who carried out her life-saving heart and lung transplant 35 years ago.

Katie Mitchell had the operation when she was 15 years old in 1987.

Ms Mitchell was diagnosed at age 11 with Eisenmenger Syndrome, where there is irregular blood flow in the heart and lungs.

Professor John Wallwork, 76, was her surgeon. The two were reunited at Royal Papworth Hospital on Thursday, 29 September.

“To see her now this many years later having led a good life, not just having survived, is wonderful,” Prof Wallwork said.

