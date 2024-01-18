Cyclists fined after being caught riding through red light by unmarked police car

Four cyclists have been fined after they were filmed riding through a red light in Surrey last weekend.

Each person was fined £50 after the incident in Esher unfolded in front of an unmarked police car on Saturday 13 January.

Surrey Police filmed the incident using a dashcam and shared the video on social media.

The actions of the cyclists quickly went viral and the footage has been viewed over 1.5 million times since being posted on X.

A spokesperson said the group were warned they had put themselves in danger of a collision and injury.