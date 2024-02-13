Sweden amusement park engulfed in black smoke after fire breaks out

Black smoke rose from a fire at an amusement park in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday (12 February).

The blaze broke out at the Oceana water park under construction at the Liseberg amusement complex in the country's second-largest city.

Several water slides and a hangar-like building were on fire.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately established

No serious injuries were reported but police said on Monday evening that one man was missing.

A park spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT that no guests were at the waterpark.