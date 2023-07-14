A new cable car that links Switzerland and Italy lets you cross the border between the two while offering breathtaking views of the Alps.

Now open to the public, the Matterhorn Glacier Ride II is being hailed as the “first of its kind”.

It begins at Switzerland’s Klein Matterhorn and ends at Testa Grigia in Italy.

This service is the highest-altitude border crossing in the Alps, according to the operators of the car.

The cable car can be seen moving through the beautiful Theodul glacier, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

This link uses ten cable cars that can accommodate up to 28 passengers each, with the entire journey consisting of several cable car changes.