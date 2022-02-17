Sydney shark attack victim named as British expat Simon Nellist

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.

Emergency services were called to Little Bay at around 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.

Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist “loved the water” and was an experienced diving instructor.

It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and was engaged to be married.

New South Wales Police told the PA news agency the search for his remains would continue on Friday.

