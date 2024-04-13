Man’s desperate attempt to save mother and baby stabbed in Sydney mall attack

A man has spoken of his desperate attempt to save a mother and her baby stabbed in a Sydney mall attack.

Six people have died after they were stabbed by a man, who was later shot dead by police at the scene in the Westfield Bondi Junction centre on Saturday (13 April).

An eyewitness told 9News how a mother who was stabbed “threw her baby” at him to help her.

The man said: “The baby got stabbed and the mum got stabbed and came over with the baby and threw the baby at me, it looked pretty bad.

“I helped give the woman and baby first aid.”