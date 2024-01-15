Crew jump overboard to escape fire engulfing fishing boat

A fishing boat went up in flames off the eastern coast of Taiwan, forcing the crew members to jump into the sea.

Video shows fire engulfing the vessel, while the thick smoke it produced was visible from the coast.

Another clip shows authorities using water hoses to put the fire out.

The two crew members were pulled from the water by the coast guard, but their boat was unsalvageable.

According to Taiwanese media, the cause of the fire is under investigation.