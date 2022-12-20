Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

The Taliban have suspended university-level education for women in Afghanistan with immediate effect until further notice.

It comes just weeks after girls in the country sat their high school graduation exams despite their ban from classrooms.

It was communicated in a letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education after a meeting by the government.

Women will be banned from entering both private and public universities in the latest crackdown on their freedoms.

