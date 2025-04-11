Giant spider sculpture reinstalled at the Tate Modern

A giant spider sculpture has been reinstalled in the Tate Modern as part of the gallery’s 25th anniversary.

Created by the artist Louise Bourgeois, Maman is a bronze, stainless steel and marble spider first installed in the Turbine Hall in 2000.

Maman will form the start of a new trail leading visitors around 25 key works in the gallery’s collection.

Catherine Wood, Tate Modern’s director of programme, said: “We wanted to lead visitors around the whole building on a journey from old favourites to new discoveries.

“The selection showcases how art has always pushed the boundaries and challenged norms, ultimately letting us all see the world through new eyes.”