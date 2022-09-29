Chris Philp, the treasury secretary, has refused to apologise for the financial turmoil caused by the government’s mini-budget.

“We need to have a growth package that gets our economy moving,” Mr Philp said on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning.

“I’m not going to apologise for making an intervention in the energy markets that are protecting every single household in this country from energy bills that could have been crippling. I’m not going to apologise for that.”

