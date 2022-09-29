Nick Ferrari tells treasury chief to ‘stop treating my listeners as fools’

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari told Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the treasury, to “stop treating my listeners as fools” as the pair clashed over the mini-Budget.

Mr Ferrari suggested that the UK’s economic troubles are completely down to prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, not the war in Ukraine.

“If you listen to the reaction of British business organisations to Kwasi Kwarteng’s growth plan on Friday... they all strongly welcomed the growth plan,” Mr Philp said in response.

