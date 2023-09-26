Taylor Schabusiness has been sentenced to life without parole for the brutal murder of her boyfriend Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, with a dog collar in February last year during a meth-fuelled sex act. She then decapitated his body and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Judge Thomas Walsh handed her life without the possibility of extended supervision for murder, plus an additional ten and a half years for mutilation of a corpse and sexual assault.