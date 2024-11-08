Video: Ted Cruz’s daughter shows disgust as senator praises Trump election victory

Ted Cruz’s 16-year-old daughter Caroline has gone viral for her reaction to her father’s praise of president-elect Donald Trump.

The teenager, who has previously revealed she does not agree with her father’s political views, was unable to hide her true feelings as her father claimed victory as Texas senator this week.

Following his election win, Cruz took to the podium in Houston to deliver a speech in which he said he “hopes and prays Donald Trump will be re-elected”.

Cruz’s comments were met with disgust from his daughter, as she told her mother and audience members “Don’t clap for that”.