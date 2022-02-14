Police fall into frozen Utah lake while trying to rescue teenager

Four Utahpolice officers fall into a frozen lake while trying to rescue a teenage boy who had fallen through the ice.

Officers were filmed precariously dragging themselves across the surface of the frozen lake to reach the boy.

After reaching the trapped teen, one officer falls into the frigid water before another two officers rush over to help.

A quick-thinking officer throws a rope towards the ground in the ice so he's safely able to pull them to land.

The boy - and the police - all escaped from the water unscathed.

Sign up to our newsletter.