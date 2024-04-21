Tenerife residents protest ‘unsustainable’ tourism in Canary Islands

Protesters gathered in Tenerife on Saturday 20 April to rally against what Canary Islands residents have called an “unsustainable” tourism model.

Organisers from “The Canaries Have Had Enough” group say the tourism industry has made life unaffordable and environmentally unsustainable for locals.

Last year, 13.9 million people visited the islands, which have a population of 2.2 million.

“It is not only the tourism projects - it is the queues, it is the precarious work, it is the unemployment, it is the weariness of the people who are tired of it”, activist Daniel Duque said.

The protests have been backed by several environmental groups.