Wild bear runs onto high school football field in Tennessee

The moment a bear interrupted a high school football practice session in Tennessee was caught on camera.

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School coach Brad Waggoner filmed the animal running across the field.

"Just another day in The Smoky Mountains," Waggoner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I feel like you guys need to coach him to get north/south. Not sure that east/west stuff is going to serve him well during playoff time," one user commented below the clip.

No injuries were reported.