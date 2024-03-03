Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage

Volunteer firefighters were encircled by flames from the largest wildfire in Texas history, apocalyptic footage shows.

Two women were killed by the fires in the last week, but with flames still raging in a wide area authorities have been unable to thoroughly search for victims.

The blaze has merged with another fire and crossed into Oklahoma, scorching more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) and was 15 per cent contained as of Saturday (2 March) according to officials.

It has devastated prairie, leaving dead cattle and destroying approximately 500 structures including homes.