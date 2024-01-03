Homeowner discovers weapon hidden in wall during renovations

A Dallas resident found a weapon inside their wall during a renovation project.

White Settlement Police Department said officers responded to a call just on New Year’s Eve after the new homeowner discovered a military-style hand grenade.

Neighbours close to the property were evacuated as a caution, officials added.

The device was made safe by the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson and Bomb investigations team.

It did not contain any explosive material, police said.

The device was removed by emergency services and those adjacent to the property were allowed back into their homes.