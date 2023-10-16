Bear steals lasagna from freezer after breaking into home in Connecticut

A black bear took lasagna from a freezer after breaking into a home in Connecticut.

The huge mammal helped itself to the frozen pasta dish before leaving through a window of Helena Houlis’ house in Barkhamsted.

The homeowner’s mother, Ana Oliveria, told the CT Insider that the lasagna was from her restaurant, Ana’s Kitchen.

“We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest! This bear, clearly a foodie, must’ve heard of Ana’s Kitchen lasagna,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.