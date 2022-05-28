The father of a 10-year-old girl who was killed during a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday has called for an end to gun violence.

Felix Rubio spoke to CNN just days after his daughter, Lexi, was murdered.

“All I can hope that is she’s not just a number, hopefully, something gets resolved,” Mr Rubio said during a tearful interview.

When asked what he would like to see resolved, he replied “violence, guns”.

“This is enough, no one else needs to go through this.”

