Bangkok river reaches dangerously high levels following heavy monsoon season rain

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok has reached dangerously high levels following heavy rain in Thailand.

Blocked drains caused rainwater to overflow into the streets in the nearby Rangsit area of the capital city following tropical downpours that have been battering the country in recent weeks.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia are in the middle of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts from May or June until November.

Soaring temperatures are often followed by powerful tropical storms bringing rain and flash floods, which cause rivers to flow faster and become dangerous.

