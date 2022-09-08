Footage captures the moment a struggling dog was rescued from raging flood waters in Thailand.

The pooch was seen floating through the muddy torrents after being washed away by the deluge following heavy rain in the Rayong province on Wednesday (7 September).

Rescue teams evacuating residents noticed the dog as it battled to stay afloat while paddling against the powerful currents.

They grabbed its tail and pulled it to safety to take it to a nearby evacuation centre where they hope his owner will recognise him.

