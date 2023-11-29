Independent TV
Showing now | News
03:49
Raging fire tears through warehouses in Thailand during lantern festival
A massive fire tore through several warehouses in northern Thailand on Tuesday 28 November.
The blaze broke out in a two-storey commercial building at the Longan Ton Market in Chiang Mai province at around 3am.
Firefighters responded to the scene and found six stalls being razed by the fire.
More than 10 fire trucks were dispatched to control the fire, which was successfully contained by 7am.
Officials said the building was old, and that six units used as shops had been severely burnt.
The incident happened during the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals, during which locals float lanterns into the sky and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.
Up next
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
00:55
Guardiola admits concern after Man City’s comeback in Champions League
00:20
NHL mass brawl as referee sends players off the ice
00:58
F1 fans spark chaos and launch bottles of prosecco in Abu Dhabi brawl
00:34
Watch: UFC fighter Sean Strickland holds trespasser at gunpoint
01:01
Latex-clad Olivia Colman stars in Richard Curtis’s climate change ad
01:27
Exclusive: Sunak and Truss ‘star’ in new Cassetteboy climate callout
00:13
Climate activists block world’s largest coal port in 30-hour protest
01:22
Blue whales return ‘home’ decades after being wiped out by whaling
00:40
I’m A Celeb’s Nella Rose rushed out of camp to see medic
00:59
MasterChef Professionals: Chef’s glass explodes in heated semi-final
00:53
Timothée Chalamet braves London cold for Wonka red carpet
01:54
Bake Off: Matty Edgell’s best moments as he’s crowned 2023 winner
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
01:05
Cher admits she ‘hates’ ageing and would give anything to be 70 again
00:44
Omid Scobie opens up on ‘upsetting’ revelation about Harry and William
00:51
Louis Vuitton baffles TikToker with £2000 human leg shoe
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09