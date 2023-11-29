Raging fire tears through warehouses in Thailand during lantern festival

A massive fire tore through several warehouses in northern Thailand on Tuesday 28 November.

The blaze broke out in a two-storey commercial building at the Longan Ton Market in Chiang Mai province at around 3am.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found six stalls being razed by the fire.

More than 10 fire trucks were dispatched to control the fire, which was successfully contained by 7am.

Officials said the building was old, and that six units used as shops had been severely burnt.

The incident happened during the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals, during which locals float lanterns into the sky and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.