The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scolds audience for booing GOP senator Tim Scott

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg scolded the show’s audience for booing and jeering senator Tim Scott as he attempted to answer a question.

The 2024 presidential candidate was a guest on The View on Monday, 5 June, where he outlined his plan to beat former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

During the heated debate, co-host Ana Navarro grilled Mr Scott and asked him if he believed Mr DeSantis and the Republicans had gone too far with their rhetoric on culture wars.